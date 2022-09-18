Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Adding New Orleans Saints TE Taysom Hill can be a challenging decision because of the uniqueness of his role — it’s not that he’s a tight end in name only, but he does dabble in other positions as well, taking snaps under center in the wildcat formation. He made a big impact in Week 1, adding four carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, but had just one reception during the game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Taysom Hill

He’s not your average tight end, but that’s working in his favor. Saints TE1 Adam Trautman didn’t see any targets in Week 1, but Hill’s versatility allowed him to get more touches and add six points to the board. Jameis Winston sat out of Wednesday practice with a back issue and it’s unclear whether he’ll play on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 2?

The Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Hill is a solid choice to start if he can continue building on his explosive Week 1 stats.