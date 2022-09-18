Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: Picks, predictions, how to watch Madrid derby

Real Madrid will face off against crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in Matchday 6 action for La Liga on Sunday. Real Madrid sit on top of the table with a perfect 5-0-0 record and 15 points while Atletico are down in seventh place with 10 points, coming off a 4-1 win over Celta Vigo in Matchday 5.

The match is set to kick at 3 p.m. ET from Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, and can be seen via livestream on ESPN+. The two sides are priced fairly evenly, with Real Madrid at +125 and Atleti at +200 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Real Madrid v. Atletico Madrid

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Real Madrid: +125

Draw: +235

Atletico Madrid: +200

Moneyline pick: Draw +235

Honestly, this one is almost too tough to pick. The Madrid derby is always an intense, heated affair between two sides with an incredibly long history. They split the results last year, with Real Madrid grabbing a 2-0 win in their first meeting of the 2021-22 campaign. Atletico responded with a 1-0 victory on their home ground over Los Blancos.

Atletico are coming off a big 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League play, and they’ll need to focus on their fierce rivals this weekend if they want to bounce back from the shock result. Real Madrid are also in the thick of the UCL group stage, staying a perfect 2-0-0 in Group F after a win over RB Leipzig earlier this week.

As for the Madrid derby itself, it’s expected to be a tight match with conservative play from both sides. Los Blancos like to play cautiously on the road and often times will find their goals through counter attacks. Atletico are expected to absorb those counter attacks by keeping numbers back to protect their net, especially against a highly potent attack with the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema coming their way.

I’m taking the draw in this one as it’ll be a tight affair from whistle to whistle. It seems like a very likely scenario from both sides and comes at a great value on the moneyline.

