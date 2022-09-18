 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How much will the winner of the Fortinet Championship receive in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Fortinet Championship, taking place in Napa, California in 2022.

By grace.mcdermott
Max Homa of the United States lines up a putt on the third green prior to the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 14, 2022 in Napa, California. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The 2022-23 PGA TOUR season begins this weekend at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. The golfers will compete on the North Course at the Silverado Resort and Spa beginning Thursday, Sept. 15 and going through Sunday, Sept. 18.

The golfers are competing for a share of the $8 million purse, with just under $1.5 million awarded to the winner. Max Homa took home the victory at last year’s Fortinet Championship, and entered as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds set at +1000.

While many events on TOUR now offer bigger purses, the FedEx Cup points are the same as they are for most events, with 500 going to the winner this week. Add that to an exemption into the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship, as well as a TOUR exemption that will last through the end of the 2025 season. They’ll also be able to play the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i this January, which has an increased purse for next season as well.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Fortinet Championship:

2022 Fortinet Championship Prize Money

Place Prize Money
Place Prize Money
1st $1,440,000
2nd $872,000
3rd $487,200
4th $392,000
5th $328,000
6th $290,000
7th $270,000
8th $250,000
9th $234,000
10th $218,000
11th $202,000
12th $186,000
13th $170,000
14th $154,000
15th $146,000
16th $138,000
17th $130,000
18th $122,000
19th $114,000
20th $106,000
21st $98,000
22nd $90,000
23rd $83,600
24th $77,200
25th $70,800
26th $64,400
27th $62,000
28th $59,600
29th $57,200
30th $54,800
31st $52,400
32nd $50,000
33rd $47,600
34th $45,600
35th $43,600
36th $41,600
37th $39,600
38th $38,000
39th $36,400
40th $34,800
41st $33,200
42nd $31,600
43rd $30,000
44th $28,400
45th $26,800
46th $25,200
47th $23,600
48th $22,320
49th $21,200
50th $20,560
51st $20,080
52nd $19,600
53rd $19,280
54th $18,960
55th $18,800
56th $18,640
57th $18,480
58th $18,320
59th $18,160
60th $18,000
61st $17,840
62nd $17,680
63rd $17,520
64th $17,360
65th $17,200

More From DraftKings Nation