How much will the winner of the Fortinet Championship receive in 2022

The 2022-23 PGA TOUR season begins this weekend at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. The golfers will compete on the North Course at the Silverado Resort and Spa beginning Thursday, Sept. 15 and going through Sunday, Sept. 18.

The golfers are competing for a share of the $8 million purse, with just under $1.5 million awarded to the winner. Max Homa took home the victory at last year’s Fortinet Championship, and entered as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds set at +1000.

While many events on TOUR now offer bigger purses, the FedEx Cup points are the same as they are for most events, with 500 going to the winner this week. Add that to an exemption into the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship, as well as a TOUR exemption that will last through the end of the 2025 season. They’ll also be able to play the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i this January, which has an increased purse for next season as well.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Fortinet Championship: