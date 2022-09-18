Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Coming off a narrow 26-24 loss against the Browns, the Carolina Panthers will regroup and head on the road to take on the New York Giants in Week 2 action on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m ET from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield almost led the Panthers to a full comeback against the Browns on Sunday, after being down 20-7 at the end of the third quarter. Despite their best efforts, they couldn’t hang on to beat Cleveland and logged a two-point loss in the season opener. Mayfield had a fantastic second half after struggling through the first two quarters, and ultimately ended up completing 16 of 27 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown. He added six more yards and a touchdown through five rushing attempts as well. On the flip side, he was sacked four times, threw one interception, and was credited with four fumbles on the day. It certainly wasn’t a dream start for fantasy managers as Mayfield only managed to bring in 19 fantasy points.

Start or sit in Week 2?

It looks like it might take some time for Mayfield to adjust to his new team, so it’s probably best to stay away from him in your starting lineups especially in the early weeks of the season.