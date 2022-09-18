DJ Moore start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a narrow 26-24 loss to the Browns in their season opener, and will now head on the road to take on the New York Giants in Week 2 on Sunday. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as the Panthers will hope to bag their first win of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

DJ Moore caught three of his six targets for 43 yards in the win last week, adding seven yards through one rushing attempt. He stayed quiet in the opener, only managing to total eight fantasy points in PPR leagues, and just five points in standard leagues. It was an underwhelming performance from the 25-year-old receiver for fantasy managers who had high hopes for him out of the gate. Fellow receiver Robbie Anderson saw the majority of receiving action, leading the team in both targets and receptions.

Start or sit in Week 2?

While Moore still has plenty of potential upside, it may take the Panthers some time to figure out their offense with Baker Mayfield under center. Sit Moore in Week 2, but keep an eye on him from week to week, to watch how he and Mayfield gel as they get more comfortable on offense with each other.