Robbie Anderson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will look to bounce back after a 26-24 loss to the Browns in their season opener. They’ll head on the road to face off against the New York Giants on Sunday, with kick set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robbie Anderson

Anderson had a great season opener, catching five of his eight targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in the loss last week. His lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter and added 75 yards to his total, which brought the Panthers to within two points with six minutes left to play in the game. An Eddy Pineiro field goal late in the game gave the Panthers the lead, but the Browns clawed back and hit a field goal with eight seconds left to secure the win. Anderson led the team in targets, receptions, and yards as he racked up 21.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 2?

The fact that the bulk of Anderson’s yards came from one pass in the fourth quarter is a bit alarming, but there’s a positive side to it as well that may point to some solid chemistry between he and Baker Mayfield. While I wouldn’t recommend starting Anderson in Week 2, keep an eye on him and see if that connection continues to develop into something that makes Anderson a fantasy WR1 in the coming weeks.