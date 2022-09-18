Ian Thomas start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers opened their season with a 24-26 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, but they’ll look to bounce back as they take on the New York Giants on Sunday. The Week 2 clash is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers TE Ian Thomas

Thomas caught two of his three targets for 53 yards in the loss to the Browns, totaling 7.3 fantasy points in PPR leagues. While he averaged 26.5 yards per reception, one of his catches alone was 50 yards, marking the longest reception in his career as well. He played almost twice as many snaps as his fellow TE Tommy Tremble, and will likely continue to be the case as the offense gets used to its new QB Baker Mayfield.

Start or sit in Week 2?

You can’t necessarily count on Thomas to make 50-yard catches every week, but it could be worth watching him down the road to see if Mayfield leans on his tight ends more often. If that’s the case, Thomas’ workload could increase significantly as the Panthers work out the kinks in their offense. For now, sit Ian Thomas in Week 2 and look elsewhere for a tight end with a higher fantasy production rate.