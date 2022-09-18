Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will look to build on an impressive Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans when they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. One of the key players in this game for New York will be quarterback Daniel Jones. Has he vaulted into fantasy relevance after the opening game?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones threw for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Week 1. He added 25 rushing yards on six carries. Jones has some fringe streaming value at the position due to his rushing ability but he remains a suspect passer at best. The Giants might be able to keep this game close, so that could further cut down on Jones’ total passing attempts.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Even with a solid Week 1 showing, Jones is best left out of starting lineups for Week 2 until he can prove he’s a consistent quarterback.