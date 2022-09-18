Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

One of the biggest positive takeaways from the New York Giants’ 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 was Saquon Barkley’s emergence as a star at the running back spot. Can he have another big performance in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley has been frustrating for fantasy managers due to his injury concerns and playing in a poor offense. That went away in Week 1, when he rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown while adding six receptions for 30 yards. Barkley remains a high-volume play in this offense, and the Panthers represent a decent matchup for the running back. If he’s healthy, Barkley immediately becomes a must-start in all fantasy football formats.

Start or sit in Week 2?

He might not retain his strong Week 1 efficiency but Barkley is a must-start for the reasons mentioned above.