Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants got a big win to start the 2022 NFL season and will look to make it two in a row when they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. One name that was largely absent in New York’s victory was wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Can he make a bigger statement in Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay was held to 22 yards on two receptions in the win over the Tennessee Titans. Sterling Shepard had the home run touchdown, and Saquon Barkley got most of the volume in the offense. Golladay has yet to justify his massive price tag since landing in New York, and he figures to be on the fringes of this offense going forward.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Daniel Jones has shown a willingness to throw the ball deep, and Golladay may come down with one of those for big yardage. However, that’s too much to bank on to slot him in a lineup. Sit Golladay in Week 2.