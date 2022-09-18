Sterling Shepard start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants got a big win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, with Sterling Shepard’s long touchdown catch highlighting an exciting contest for the G-Men. Can Shepard have an even bigger performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Sterling Shepard

Shepard caught two passes for 71 yards and one touchdown, which was a 65-yard strike. The receiver only had four targets in the game, so he definitely made the most of his opportunities. The Panthers really didn’t give up many deep shots to the Browns, although they might be willing to test Daniel Jones more and focus on containing Saquon Barkley instead. That could open up chances for Shepard.

Start or sit in Week 2?

It seems like Shepard is the deep threat in this offense and his home run play ability makes him a potential flex candidate, especially in deeper leagues or leagues with multiple flex spots. However, he’s nothing more than that due to his low target share and over-reliance on the home run play.