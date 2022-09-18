Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

One of the players who was largely absent from the New York Giants’ impressive Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans was receiver Kadarius Toney, who actually removed himself from the game at one point. Can Toney bounce back in a big way in Week 2 or does he now find himself in the dog house?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kadarius Toney

Toney was a non-factor in the passing game, getting zero targets. That might be why he was frustrated by the end of the contest. He did have two rushing attempts for 23 yards, but this is not why the Giants drafted him. Toney has a lot of speed and the Giants surely want to use that, although there seems to be no proper plan when it comes to the receiver.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Toney is best left on the bench for New York’s Week 2 contest.