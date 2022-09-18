Richie James start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

In one of the more surprising developments of Week 1, the New York Giants managed to grab a victory over the Tennessee Titans due to some late gutsy calls. One of the players who stepped up for New York in the contest was wide receiver Richie James. Can he continue to carve out a role in this offense in Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Richie James

James finished Week 1 with five catches for 59 yards on six targets. Only running back Saquon Barkley had more targets for the Giants. Maybe the Titans were bracketing Kenny Golladay in a way that made James the prominent player. With Sterling Shepard primarily operating as a deep threat, it seems like James is the clear No. 2 receiver in this offense behind Golladay.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In PPR formats, James might be worth a look as a flex option. He’s best left on the bench unless you’re in a very league or you’re hurting on the injury front and need bodies.