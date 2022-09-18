Mac Jones start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots head into a Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to get back in the win column after a loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. The Patriots are hoping quarterback Mac Jones will be healthy for this matchup. Is he worth slotting into your fantasy football lineups in Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones was average in Week 1, throwing for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a loss to Miami. He is also dealing with a back injury, although he said he expects to play. The Patriots are a run-heavy team, which means Jones might not get many opportunities to test this tough Pittsburgh defense in the air.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Given how the Steelers were able to rattle Joe Burrow in Week 1, Jones is best left on the bench in Week 2.