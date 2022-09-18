Damien Harris start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

One of the big questions for fantasy football managers entering Week 1 was how the New England Patriots backfield will shake out. The Patriots have two running backs who are expected to split carries, with Damien Harris being one of them. Is he worth inserting into your Week 2 lineup in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris rushed for 48 yards on nine carries and had two receptions for 10 yards. Even with the hype surrounding Rhamondre Stevenson in the preseason, Harris still appears to have a strong role in this offense. Given New England’s tendency to run the ball a lot, Harris should be in the 10-15 carry range every week with one or two reception opportunities.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Harris has enough value to be a flex play in fantasy formats, especially in leagues with multiple flex spots. In PPR formats, Harris could be left on the bench in favor of a receiver.