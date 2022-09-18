Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 looking to get back in the win column after a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. One of the players who will hope to have a bigger role is running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Is he worth having in your starting lineup in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson split the backfield touches with Damien Harris, recording eight carries for 25 yards. The efficiency leaves a lot to be desired but the volume is nice for now. Stevenson also had two receptions on two targets for two yards. Again, not great efficiency but there’s some desire to get him the ball through the air. That’s encouraging to see even in a loss.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Stevenson has some flex value, especially in deeper leagues and leagues with multiple flex spots. In PPR formats, he’s best left on the bench in favor of a receiver.