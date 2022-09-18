Geno Smith start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 18. The Seattle Seahawks will hit the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a divisional NFC West matchup. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

You have to give credit where credit is due, and Smith looked good against the Denver Broncos last Monday. With all the attention on Russell Wilson making his return to Seattle, Smith went 23 of 28 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t light up the stat sheet by any means but still finished as the QB15 on the week. Smith also added 14 yards on six carries.

Start or sit in Week 2?

The Seahawks seemed to surprise the Broncos in Week 1, but I don’t know that they do the same to the 49ers in Week 2. San Francisco’s defense is coming off a bad weather loss to the Chicago Bears. They are still a good defense and will present another challenge to Smith and the Seahawks. Before getting the starting nod in your fantasy football lineups, Smith needs to bring a little more to the table and be consistent with his performances. Sit him this week.