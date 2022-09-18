 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of DeVante Parker ahead of the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Steelers.

By DKNation Staff
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Wide receiver DeVante Parker of the New England Patriots catches a pass in the end zone as cornerback Sam Webb of the Las Vegas Raiders defends during their preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The touchdown was nullified by an offensive pass interference penalty on Parker. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 23-6.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

One of the biggest fantasy football duds in Week 1 was New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker, who was a non-factor in what was supposed to be a revenge game for him against the Miami Dolphins. Is Parker worth trusting in fantasy football for Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR DeVante Parker

Parker only got two targets in this game, catching one pass for nine yards. In a muddled receiving group, this was a disappointing showing by all accounts. The Patriots will run the ball a lot this season, so Parker is going to have to do more with less targets and there don’t seem to be many targets to go around at the moment. It’s hard to bank on him being a consistent threat every week.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Parker can safely be put on the bench for Week 2.

More From DraftKings Nation