Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots had questions in their receiver group heading into the Week 1 contest against the Miami Dolphins, and some of those questions were answered by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. He had four receptions in the game on a team-high six targets, and will look for more work against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. Is Meyers worth putting in your fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers had four catches for 55 yards, while also adding a rush for seven yards. It looks like he’s going to be heavily involved in New England’s passing game, although that area of the offense for the Patriots figures to be inconsistent. Meyers does have the ability to add yards after the catch, which helps his cause as a receiver.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Meyers has some appeal in PPR formats, but he’s best left on the bench in what should be a tight, relatively low-scoring game.