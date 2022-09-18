Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots hope to get a win in Week 2 when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers after a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. One player who could have a bigger impact in this game is tight end Hunter Henry. Is he worth adding to your fantasy football lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Henry is in an odd spot in the Patriots offense, with tight end Jonnu Smith also in the mix for snaps. Henry caught two passes for 20 yards on three targets, while Smith had three catches for 33 yards on four targets. It doesn’t seem like either player has a firm grip on the position, so it’s hard to trust Henry to have volume in this offense.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Given how scarce the tight end position tends to be, Henry could be a low-end option for Week 2. Otherwise, he’s best left on the bench.