Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to build a winning streak when they go into their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. The Steelers are coming off an emotional Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and will try to keep that momentum going. One of the players hoping to be heavily involved is receiver Diontae Johnson. Is he worth having in your fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson finished Week 1 with seven receptions for 55 yards on 12 targets. He’s clearly the top receiving options in this offense and despite some injury concerns, he should be ready to go for this game. Mitch Trubisky puts a bit of a ceiling on Johnson’s projections but he’s set to get heavy volume.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Johnson is worth starting in Week 2, especially in PPR formats. His efficiency might be down but he will have enough volume to deliver a solid outing.