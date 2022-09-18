Mitch Trubisky start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals with a 23-20 win in overtime after having several chances to win earlier and blowing those opportunities. One player who was going to be heavily scrutinized in Week 1 was quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who got the start and has the vote of confidence of head coach Mike Tomlin.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky

Trubisky finished the game 21/38 for 194 yards and one touchdown. He had three rushes for nine yards. The Steelers leaned on their defense and run game, but weren’t able to make much headway through the air. Trubisky said during the week he needs to be sharper, so there could be a better performance on the way.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Given how solid New England’s defense is and Pittsburgh’s style of play, Trubisky should be left on the bench for Week 2.