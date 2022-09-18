George Pickens start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

One of the most hyped players in the preseason was Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, but he struggled mightily in a 23-20 Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Should Pickens be considered for your fantasy football lineups for Week 2 when the Steelers play the New England Patriots?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens caught just one pass for three yards in a massive disappointment given his hype coming into the contest. He was rumored to take Chase Claypool’s No. 2 receiver spot but that clearly did not happen. Pickens got three targets, so it wasn’t like he had high volume and poor efficiency. It’s hard to trust Pickens until he delivers a big performance.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Given how the Steelers plan on playing games, it’s best to sit Pickens for what should be a close, relatively low-scoring game against the Patriots.