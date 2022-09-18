Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers look to make it two wins in a row when they take on the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. One player who will hope to keep his good play going is receiver Chase Claypool, who had a bigger role than many expected in the team’s Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool got 18 yards on four catches, but he also had six carries with Najee Harris exiting the game late. Harris is dealing with an injury, so Claypool could be in line for some rushes in Week 2. The receiver got six targets, which is solid given the volume Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth got.

Start or sit in Week 2?

There’s a possibility Claypool could get some carries, which would push him into flex territory. In PPR formats, he’s a potential flex play even if he doesn’t get carries. Given his big-play ability, Claypool is worth having in the lineup in Week 2.