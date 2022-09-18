Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to get a 23-20 overtime win in Week 1 over the Cincinnati Bengals and will now head into a Week 2 contest against the New England Patriots looking to remain unbeaten. Tight end Pat Freiermuth saw heavy volume in Week 1, so is he worth adding to your fantasy football lineups for Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth was Pittsburgh’s leading receiver with 75 yards on five catches. He had 10 targets, which was second behind Diontae Johnson. Freiermuth is a big red zone target as well, so he’s going to get the opportunity to score touchdowns when the Steelers get down there. He’ll hope to have a big game in Week 2 against the Patriots.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Given the scarcity of tight ends, Freiermuth is worth starting in Week 2. He’s an especially strong value play in PPR formats.