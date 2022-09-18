Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan put up a high number of passing yards in his debut with his new team and will look to build on that in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Is he worthy of a spot in your fantasy football lineup this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Matt Ryan

Ryan played four quarters and the entire overtime session last weekend in a 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. In that game, he completed 32-of-50 passes for 352 yards with a touchdown, interception and lost fumble. In his second start with the Colts, Ryan will get a strong matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that allowed Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz to throw for 313 yards and four touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Ryan is a mid-tier quarterback No. 2 this weekend for fantasy purposes. Maybe he will have a resurgence with his new team, but we’ll need to see it before inserting him into fantasy football lineups with any sort of confidence.