Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts got off to a strange start this season with a Week 1 tie against the Houston Texans.

This weekend, Indy heads down to Duval County to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South matchup. Running back Nyheim Hines has been a solid contributor throughout his career, but he’s always going to be a depth piece, barring injury to Colts RB1 Jonathan Taylor.

Still, should he get the start in your fantasy lineup this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Obviously, there’s not a ton of data to go off with just one week of the season under our belts. Still, that Week 1 tie against Houston pretty much showed us exactly what Indy is planning to do offensively — pound the rock with Taylor. He had 31 carries last week, leaving Hines with just three for four yards. Hines is a productive pass-catcher out of the backfield though, racking in six catches for 50 yards last week. That’s where his production was mainly a season ago, too. Still, he’s not going to be a guy that scores a ton, with just three total touchdowns a season ago.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In a PPR leagues, Hines might be worth a start, he’s a good safety valve for Matt Ryan out of the backfield and six catches on six targets a week ago is a good start. Still, outside of points for catches, his short-gaining plays won’t add a ton to your fantasy lineup.

Sit him outside of PPR leagues.