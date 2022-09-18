Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell has been hampered with injuries throughout his three-year NFL career so far. He’s never been fortunate enough to make it through an entire campaign, playing no more than seven games in any season since 2019.

Still, here’s to hoping the former Ohio State playmaker can stay on the field for all of 2022. He may have a big opportunity to step up this weekend on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Update — Michael Pittman Jr. has been ruled out so Campbell is a consideration in Week 2. He has WR2 upside but is better suited as a FLEX play in PPR formats.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

Campbell had a decent, but quiet, game in Week 1. He saw four passes thrown his way and caught three of them for 37 yards. He was the second-most productive WR on the field outside of Michael Pittman Jr., who eclipsed the 100-yard mark and had a score. But Pittman may not be healthy enough to play Sunday, he was limited in practice on Wednesday with a quad issue, so Campbell might be WR1 for Indy this weekend. Rookie WR Alec Pierce didn’t participate in practice Wednesday with a concussion, so more targets are likely coming Campbell’s way this weekend.

If that’s the case, he could have his best game as a pro. Jacksonville has a tough time against the pass and gave up over 300 yards and four scores through the air last weekend to the Commanders.

Start or sit in Week 2?

If Pittman isn’t playing, Campbell should have a good week against a struggling Jags secondary. He’ll be the go-to guy for Matt Ryan if that’s the case.

Start him if Pittman is out, sit him if Pittman is in.