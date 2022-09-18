Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Mo Alie-Cox is a big-bodied tight end who’s always a threat to score in the red zone since he stands 6-foot-5 and 267-pounds. He nabbed a career-high four touchdowns in 2021 and looked good on limited targets in the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 1 tie to the Houston Texans.

Will Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars be the week he finds paydirt for the first time this season?

Update — Michael Pittman Jr. has been ruled out for the Colts in Week 2 vs. the Jaguars. Alie-Cox isn’t a terrible TE play in deeper leagues. He could get some additional targets and it’s a good matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox

Alie-Cox had two catches on as many targets for 26 yards last week, with each catch going for exactly 13 yards. Despite his recent success in finding the end zone, Alie-Cox has never found a ton of success against the Jags. He hasn’t scored a touchdown against Jacksonville since his rookie year in 2018 and averages just over one catch and 12-yards per game in his seven career meetings with Jacksonville. He’s never racked up more than 28 yards in any single game against the Jags either.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Alie-Cox could find the endzone in Week 2 considering how poor Jacksonville’s pass D played in Week 1. Still, he has a track record of tough games against the Jags. Don’t expect anything to change this weekned.

Sit him