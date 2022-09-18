Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence put up a decent performance in Week 1, but it could’ve been a whole lot better. Is he worth a start in your fantasy lineup this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence opened an important season for his development by completing 24-of-42 passes for 275 yards with a touchdown and interception in a 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders. However, there were many missed opportunities in the red zone with dropped passes and throws that were just off the mark, so Lawrence could’ve put up big numbers in Week 1. He will face a Colts defense that allowed 240 yards and two touchdowns to Houston Texans QB Davis Mills last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 2?

We will need to see Lawrence start to put up numbers consistently and until we see that, he is nothing more than a low-end, second-tier quarterback for fantasy football purposes.