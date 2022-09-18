Travis Etienne start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Travis Etienne rushed four times for 47 yards, and hauled in two receptions for 18 yards in his official NFL debut. After missing his entire rookie campaign with a foot injury in 2021, the Clemson product is off to an intriguing start in the Jacksonville Jaguars offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Etienne entered fantasy football this season as the overall RB22 with a 40.3 ADP. It appears the Jaguars are continuing to give James Robinson a fair shake of opportunities out of the backfield, as the third-year ball carrier posted 12 total touches for 69 yards and two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders in their Week 1 loss.

Though the production wasn’t exactly what fantasy managers wanted to see, it was encouraging what Etienne was able to piece together with very limited volume. Head coach Doug Pederson is clearly testing out his offense at the moment, and wants to explore his options. Etienne’s flashes of brilliance last Sunday only further indicate that he has the talent to eventually take over a bulk of the rushing attempts, but it looks like that will be delayed as long as Robinson is effectively producing.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Start Etienne as an RB2 with upside against the Indianapolis Colts defense in Week 2.