James Robinson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

James Robinson has returned to form in 2022, following 12 touches for 69 total yards and two touchdowns in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 1 loss against the Washington Commanders. The third-year running back will look to continue the same success when the Jaguars take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Robinson was officially cleared just minutes before Jacksonville’s opening game of the season last Sunday, as he appears to be fully recovered from the torn Achilles he suffered in 2021. The Colts defense is coming off a strong display of run stopping against the Houston Texans. The current timeshare in the Jaguars backfield might struggle to find a rhythm.

Despite a tough matchup, it appears that Robinson just flatout refuses to surrender his relevancy in fantasy football. He’s pegged as the overall RB31 this week, with Etienne at RB32.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Robinson’s emphatic performance in Washington last week was highly encouraging for the fantasy managers that took an early chance on him, but Etienne is going to continue stealing carries away, especially in the red zone. Both Jaguars running backs should be viewed as a solid RB2 with touchdown upside.