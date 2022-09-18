Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Christian Kirk capped off his Jacksonville Jaguars debut with six receptions on 12 targets for 117 yards in Week 1. The 25-year-old wideout should continue to see heavy volume against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Kirk signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the Jaguars this offseason, and it appears to have been the right move for both sides after one game in the books. Trevor Lawrence has a new No. 1 target in 2022, and there’s no reason why he would change that going forward. Everything that the Jaguars front office has done the last three years personnel-wise has been all towards the effort of balancing the offense. They need to be a passing team to win games this year, and head coach Doug Pederson is prepared to follow through.

Coming into the new week as the overall WR19, Kirk finished with 11.7 fantasy points in half-PPR formats. He’ll likely draw plenty of coverage against a stout Colts secondary, but he gives Lawrence and the Jaguars the best chance to drive downfield no matter who is across from him.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Give Kirk another go as a high-end WR2.