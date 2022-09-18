Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Marvin Jones Jr. caught four of six targets for 38 yards in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders. Jones Jr. entered his 11th NFL season and second in Jacksonville as Trevor Lawrence’s No. 2 receiver, but it appears he could be losing that role to WR Zay Jones.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones

Jones is the overall WR57 in fantasy football after his Week 1 performance, and will have his chances to get some openings against the Indianapolis Colts in his second time out. The 32-year-old wideout needs to lock in soon before he becomes an afterthought in head coach Doug Pederson’s offense.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Jones won’t be worth a start in fantasy football, let alone a waiver wire pickup, until he can string together a pair of solid performances. For now, though, that doesn’t appear to be trending in the right direction. His numbers have regressed in each of the last two seasons. He’s a WR3 on one of the most struggling pass offenses in football.