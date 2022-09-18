Zay Jones start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Zay Jones is coming off a strong Week 1 despite the Jacksonville Jaguars falling short to the Washington Commanders 28-22. The sixth-year wideout finished as the overall WR32 with six catches on nine targets for 65 yards. He’ll look to keep his role as Trevor Lawrence’s No. 2 option behind Christian Kirk in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Zay Jones

The Jaguars found themselves down 14-3 by the end of the first half last Sunday. Jones should continue to see a similar workload against a better Colts team that assuredly has a chip on their shoulder after tying with the Houston Texans last week. Indianapolis has a defense capable of holding the Jaguars to limited opportunities, and a scary secondary unit that might be doubling up on Kirk.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Jones can be viewed as a decent WR3 dart throw against the Colts in Week 2.