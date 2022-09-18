 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zay Jones start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Zay Jones ahead of the Jaguars Week 2 matchup against the Colts.

By Derek Hryn
&nbsp;Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 12, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Zay Jones is coming off a strong Week 1 despite the Jacksonville Jaguars falling short to the Washington Commanders 28-22. The sixth-year wideout finished as the overall WR32 with six catches on nine targets for 65 yards. He’ll look to keep his role as Trevor Lawrence’s No. 2 option behind Christian Kirk in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Zay Jones

The Jaguars found themselves down 14-3 by the end of the first half last Sunday. Jones should continue to see a similar workload against a better Colts team that assuredly has a chip on their shoulder after tying with the Houston Texans last week. Indianapolis has a defense capable of holding the Jaguars to limited opportunities, and a scary secondary unit that might be doubling up on Kirk.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Jones can be viewed as a decent WR3 dart throw against the Colts in Week 2.

