Evan Engram start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars were defeated 28-22 to the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the NFL season. Evan Engram caught all four of his targets for 28 yards in his debut with his new team, and played 47 offensive snaps. The sixth-year tight end might be worth a look in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Engram finished as the overall TE20 in fantasy football, and will likely be a solid security blanket for Trevor Lawrence throughout the 2022 season. He is a talented weapon whose best years could still be in front of him at 28 years old. The burden has to be put on Lawrence to get Engram involved, following another middling performance from the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Engram is worth a shot in fantasy football in Week 2 if you need a fill-in for another injured tight end. He’s skilled enough to be considered a TE2 with touchdown upside against the Colts.