How much will the winner of 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago receive?

The fifth LIV Golf event of 2022 is taking place this weekend at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, just outside Chicago. The event will run from Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18.
The golfers are competing for a share of a $20 million purse in the individual competition as well as a $5 million purse for the team competition. The winner will take home $4 million, and the runner-up will receive just over $2 million.
The LIV golfers also received the equivalent of signing bonuses when they agreed to join the new Saudi-backed league. While the amounts vary from golfer to golfer, these bonuses are not affected by their performances, and are rumored to go up to the hundred-million-plus mark for the most coveted signings, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.
Here’s the complete breakdown of the individual prize money for the LIV Golf Chicago event:
LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money
|Place
|Winnings
|Place
|Winnings
|1
|$4,000,000
|2
|$2,125,000
|3
|$1,500,000
|4
|$1,050,000
|5
|$975,000
|6
|$800,000
|7
|$675,000
|8
|$625,000
|9
|$580,000
|10
|$560,000
|11
|$540,000
|12
|$450,000
|13
|$360,000
|14
|$270,000
|15
|$250,000
|16
|$240,000
|17
|$232,000
|18
|$226,000
|19
|$220,000
|20
|$200,000
|21
|$180,000
|22
|$172,000
|23
|$170,000
|24
|$168,000
|25
|$166,000
|26
|$164,000
|27
|$162,000
|28
|$160,000
|29
|$158,000
|30
|$156,000
|31
|$154,000
|32
|$152,000
|33
|$150,000
|34
|$148,000
|35
|$146,000
|36
|$144,000
|37
|$142,000
|38
|$140,000
|39
|$138,000
|40
|$136,000
|41
|$134,000
|42
|$132,000
|43
|$130,000
|44
|$128,000
|45
|$126,000
|46
|$124,000
|47
|$122,000
|48
|$120,000
Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Chicago event:
First place team: $ 3 million
Second place team: $1.5 million
Third place team: $500,000