How much will the winner of 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago receive?

The fifth LIV Golf event of 2022 is taking place this weekend at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, just outside Chicago. The event will run from Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18.

The golfers are competing for a share of a $20 million purse in the individual competition as well as a $5 million purse for the team competition. The winner will take home $4 million, and the runner-up will receive just over $2 million.

The LIV golfers also received the equivalent of signing bonuses when they agreed to join the new Saudi-backed league. While the amounts vary from golfer to golfer, these bonuses are not affected by their performances, and are rumored to go up to the hundred-million-plus mark for the most coveted signings, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the individual prize money for the LIV Golf Chicago event:

LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money Place Winnings Place Winnings 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,125,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,050,000 5 $975,000 6 $800,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $580,000 10 $560,000 11 $540,000 12 $450,000 13 $360,000 14 $270,000 15 $250,000 16 $240,000 17 $232,000 18 $226,000 19 $220,000 20 $200,000 21 $180,000 22 $172,000 23 $170,000 24 $168,000 25 $166,000 26 $164,000 27 $162,000 28 $160,000 29 $158,000 30 $156,000 31 $154,000 32 $152,000 33 $150,000 34 $148,000 35 $146,000 36 $144,000 37 $142,000 38 $140,000 39 $138,000 40 $136,000 41 $134,000 42 $132,000 43 $130,000 44 $128,000 45 $126,000 46 $124,000 47 $122,000 48 $120,000

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Chicago event:

First place team: $ 3 million

Second place team: $1.5 million

Third place team: $500,000