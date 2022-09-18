 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago receive?

We take a look at the purse and winner's share for the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago, taking place in Sugar Grove, IL in 2022.

Matt Wolff of Hy Flyers GC plays his shot from the eighth tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms on September 15, 2022 in Sugar Grove, Illinois Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images

The fifth LIV Golf event of 2022 is taking place this weekend at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, just outside Chicago. The event will run from Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18.

The golfers are competing for a share of a $20 million purse in the individual competition as well as a $5 million purse for the team competition. The winner will take home $4 million, and the runner-up will receive just over $2 million.

The LIV golfers also received the equivalent of signing bonuses when they agreed to join the new Saudi-backed league. While the amounts vary from golfer to golfer, these bonuses are not affected by their performances, and are rumored to go up to the hundred-million-plus mark for the most coveted signings, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the individual prize money for the LIV Golf Chicago event:

LIV Golf Chicago Prize Money

Place Winnings
1 $4,000,000
2 $2,125,000
3 $1,500,000
4 $1,050,000
5 $975,000
6 $800,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $580,000
10 $560,000
11 $540,000
12 $450,000
13 $360,000
14 $270,000
15 $250,000
16 $240,000
17 $232,000
18 $226,000
19 $220,000
20 $200,000
21 $180,000
22 $172,000
23 $170,000
24 $168,000
25 $166,000
26 $164,000
27 $162,000
28 $160,000
29 $158,000
30 $156,000
31 $154,000
32 $152,000
33 $150,000
34 $148,000
35 $146,000
36 $144,000
37 $142,000
38 $140,000
39 $138,000
40 $136,000
41 $134,000
42 $132,000
43 $130,000
44 $128,000
45 $126,000
46 $124,000
47 $122,000
48 $120,000

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Chicago event:

First place team: $ 3 million
Second place team: $1.5 million
Third place team: $500,000

