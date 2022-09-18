Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Tua Tagovailoa has been highly criticized in his short time with the Dolphins. But this season is his last chance as they went out and got him Tyreek Hill to pair with Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins are expected to compete for the AFC East this season. This week, he faces an intriguing Baltimore Ravens pass defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

In Week 1, Tagovailoa threw for 270 yards and a touchdown. He looked very good and comfortable which we didn't see much last season. In the new offense, Tagovailoa had his way as he completed 23 of 33 passes. If he continues to play this way, the Dolphins have a good chance at making the playoffs.

The Ravens finished last in passing defense last season, but a big reason for that was because of injuries. Week 1, they allowed Joe Flacco to throw for 309, but the secondary actually played well. The Jets threw the ball 59 times, so they obviously are going to throw for a ton if they can complete some passes. It’s also worth noting a decent amount of the yards were while the Ravens were playing prevent defense. Tagovailoa will have his hands full in Baltimore this week.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Tagovailoa should sit.