Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

When they signed Chase Edmonds this offseason, it was figured he would be the starting running back in Miami. But with Raheem Mostert there as well, there would be some competition for carries in that backfield. This week, he faces a talented Baltimore Ravens run defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds

In Week 1, the Dolphins didn't have much success in the run game at all. Edmonds had 12 carries for 25 yards. He added four catches for 40 yards in the passing game. All the offensive success was in the passing game which is much different than last season. Things won’t get much easier this week in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Ravens finished first in rushing defense last season, but they had major struggles against the pass. Week 1, they allowed Michael Carter and Breece Hall to rush 83 yards and 16 carries. The Jets threw the ball 59 times, so it was tough to see how much success the run game could’ve had.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Edmonds should sit.