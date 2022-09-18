Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

When healthy, Raheem Mostert has been a real difference maker when on the field. The problem is that he’s missed 31 games in the past four seasons. With him getting less carries in Miami, Motet could be fresher and has a better chance staying healthy. This week, he will face a talented Baltimore Ravens run defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

In Week 1, the Dolphins didn’t have much success in the run game at all. Mostert had five carries for 16 yards. He also had one reception for 16 yards. It seems like the Dolphins will rely on the passing game much more this season.

The Baltimore Ravens finished first in rushing defense last season, but they had major struggles against the pass. Week 1, they allowed Michael Carter and Breece Hall to rush 83 yards and 16 carries. The Jets threw the ball 59 times, so it was tough to see how much success the run game could’ve had.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mostert should sit.