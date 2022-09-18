Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After acquiring Tyreek Hill, many people expected this to be a breakout year for Miek Gesicki. However, towards the end of training camp, it came out that he would be relied on more as a blocker and they were actually shopping him. This week, Gesicki takes on an intriguing Baltimore Ravens passing defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki caught one pass for one yard in Week 1. It seems like the reports coming out of training camp were serious and the Dolphins don’t have a big role for him in the passing game. It's honestly surprising however, because he has shown good pass catching ability and having a good tight end is extremely important to be successful in the NFL. Things won’t get any easier for Gesicki this week.

The Ravens finished last in passing defense last season, but a big reason for that was because of injuries. Tyler Conklin had just four catches for 16 yards and a touchdown. Heading into Baltimore, I would expect a quiet game once again for Gesicki. Last year, against the Ravens, Gesicki didn't catch a pass.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gesicki should sit.