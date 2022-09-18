Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 18. The Miami Dolphins will take on the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The Ravens lost cornerback Kyle Fuller for the season from a torn ACL, so Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle could be in line for a big game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

We saw the first glimpse of this Dolphins' receiving corps after Miami acquired Tyreek Hill in the offseason. Quarterback Tua Tagovalioa went 23 for 33 for 270 yards and a touchdown last week against the New England Patriots. Hill was targeted 12 times to Waddle’s five. Waddle caught four of his targets for 69 yards and a score. He got off to a slow start through most of the first half but escaped some bad tackling to waltz into the endzone before halftime.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Waddle is the WR2 on this team and had the second-most targets in Week 1. The score definitely helped, as he would’ve finished with 8.9 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring without it. The Ravens' secondary is going to be tested this week, having to deal with Hill and Waddle, and this gives the latter upside. You should feel comfortable starting Waddle as a low-end WR2 or high-end flex this week. Start him.