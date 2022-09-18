Mike Davis start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We are in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The action continues on Sunday, September 18, as the Miami Dolphins hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Mike Davis

The Ravens took care of business in Week 1 and defeated the New York Jets. The team was without running back JK Dobbins, who warmed up pre-game but ended up being ruled out. This left Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill as the team’s active running backs. Davis only ended up with two carries for 11 yards. Drake led the backfield with 11 carries for a whopping 31 yards but did bring in his lone target for 15 yards.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Davis was a non-factor in a game that the Ravens won by 15 points. All indications are that Dobbins will be active this week, mitigating Davis further down the bench. He may see some goal-line work being a bigger back, but that isn’t enough to inspire confidence for your fantasy lineup. Whether Dobbins starts or not, sit Davis this week.