Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens welcome in the Miami Dolphins for a Week 2 matchup on Sunday afternoon, with plenty of interesting storylines throughout the game.

While everybody is focused on if Tua is the long-term answer at QB or if Lamar is going to play his way into a massive guaranteed contract, RB Kenyan Drake will be facing off against the team that drafted him back in 2016. The former Dolphin signed with the Ravens to help pick up the slack on the ground as the team waits for JK Dobbins to return from injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Kenyan Drake

Baltimore didn’t run a ton in their Week 1 win over the New York Jets. As a team, they mustered just 21 attempts on the ground for 63 yards and no scores. Drake led the way with 31 yards with an average of 2.8 yards per carry. He added one catch for 15 yards too.

Miami’s run defense was good last week too, giving up just 78 yards and no touchdowns in a win over the New England Patriots. Dobbins, who suffered a torn ACL in the preseason last year, didn’t play last week. Though he’s been a full participant in practice this week so that should decrease Drake’s carries a bit, though they’ll still probably have Dobbins on a snap limit as they ease him back.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Drake, and the entire Ravens rushing attack, didn’t do a ton last week. Lamar Jackson wasn’t forced to run much because he was so effective from the pocket as a passer. Still, the running backs left a lot to be desired against the Jets’ defense. This week’s task is tougher to run against and Dobbins will likely take some of Drake’s snaps away too.

Sit him.