Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman made a splash with a long touchdown catch last week against the New York Jets.

His squad will welcome in the Miami Dolphins for a Week 2 matchup on Sunday afternoon, but is he ready to build upon that big play or will he fade off this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

Looking at the stats as a whole, Bateman didn’t have that incredible of a game against New York. He was targeted five times and only hauled in two passes, though one of those passes was a 55-yard score. He finished the game with 59 yards and the score, but wasn’t much of an impact outside of that one big play.

The Ravens didn’t run a ton in Week 1, though the possible return of RB JK Dobbins could make the gameplan more balanced than it was last week. Especially considering Lamar Jackson barely scrambled a week ago, he’ll probably be forced to do a bit more of that this weekend.

Start or sit in Week 2?

The Dolphins' defense was pretty stout against the pass last weekend, limiting Mac Jones to just 213 yards, one score and one interception. The Ravens have better overall pieces and Jackson is a much better quarterback than Jones. But still, that doesn’t take away from how good Miami’s secondary looks.

Sit him.