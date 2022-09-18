Devin Duvernay start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens knocked off the New York Jets last weekend and are looking to improve to 2-0 this week when they welcome in the Miami Dolphins, who are looking to stay undefeated themselves.

The Ravens passing game was efficient and spread out a week ago, with seven players catching at least one pass from Lamar Jackson. Still, even though he didn’t lead the team in receiving yards, Devin Duvernay was the most consistent of any of Baltimore’s pass catchers. Can he keep that consistency up in Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay finished last week’s season opener with four catches on as many targets for 54 yards and two touchdowns. The yardage total might not be crazy, but everything else in that statline should have fantasy managers excited. He had the most catches of any WR on the team and just one fewer target than Rashod Bateman. The two scores shows Jackson isn’t afraid of giving the ball to Duvernay when points are on the line too.

This week will be a tougher challenge than last week was. Miami has a strong secondary that gave up barely 200 yards to Mac Jones a week ago, while intercepting him once in the process. The Ravens also have seen RB JK Dobbins return to practice this week, so they might be shying away from the pass a bit more in Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Even with the stacked secondary on the other side of the field and a gameplan that will probably include more running than last week, it’s hard to sit Duvernay. He’s clearly one of Jackson’s crunch-time targets and he had a stellar start to the season.

Might as well plug him in your lineup and see if he can keep it up.

Start him