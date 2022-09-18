Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 18. In the afternoon slate, the Atlanta Falcons will head west to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

The BYU product was set to make his debut in Week 1 but was a surprise inactive. He wasn’t hurt or anything but still didn’t take the field. I expect that to change this week as the Falcons have already ruled out backup running back Damien Williams. Allgeier will likely be the backup to Cordarelle Patterson. The starter finished with 22 carries which is likely a little higher than the team would like. Allgeier should be in line for a decent workload behind Patterson.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Allgeier’s first game in the NFL is slated to be against the Rams. In their first game, Los Angeles gave up 121 yards on the ground against the Buffalo Bills. Allgeier likely won’t have much success against this good of a defense, especially as a backup. Against this defense and in his first career game, Allgeier should sit on your bench this week.