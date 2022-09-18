 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Tyler Allgeier ahead of the Falcons Week 2 matchup against the Rams.

By TeddyRicketson
Tyler Allgeier #25 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 18. In the afternoon slate, the Atlanta Falcons will head west to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

The BYU product was set to make his debut in Week 1 but was a surprise inactive. He wasn’t hurt or anything but still didn’t take the field. I expect that to change this week as the Falcons have already ruled out backup running back Damien Williams. Allgeier will likely be the backup to Cordarelle Patterson. The starter finished with 22 carries which is likely a little higher than the team would like. Allgeier should be in line for a decent workload behind Patterson.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Allgeier’s first game in the NFL is slated to be against the Rams. In their first game, Los Angeles gave up 121 yards on the ground against the Buffalo Bills. Allgeier likely won’t have much success against this good of a defense, especially as a backup. Against this defense and in his first career game, Allgeier should sit on your bench this week.

