Marcus Mariota start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the NFL season is underway. The week’s games will continue on Sunday, September 18, as the Atlanta Falcons fly west to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

Mariota debuted for the Falcons against the New Orleans Saints last week. Atlanta blew a late lead (what else is new?) but otherwise played a solid game. The offense was highlighted by Cordarrelle Patterson and his 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. Mariota went 20 for 33 passing for 215 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 12 rushes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 2?

His rushing upside is what helped Mariota finish as the overall QB10 on the week. Without the rushing score, he would’ve finished as the QB25. This week, he faces a Rams defense that got overwhelmed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Mariota is no Josh Allen, though, and Los Angeles has had extra time to prepare for the Falcons. Against a much better defense, the outlook is grim for Mariota, so you should sit him this week.