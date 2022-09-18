Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 18. The Atlanta Falcons will hit the road to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Atlanta lost against the New Orleans Saints last week, but it wasn’t because of Patterson. He finished with 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. Patterson also brought in three of his five targets, but only for 16 additional yards. This was a high carry count for the running back, so I wouldn’t get used to seeing that much involvement from him out of the backfield.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Patterson finished as the overall RB4 in half-PPR scoring last week, which could lead to you overvaluing him this week. He is still worth a start but do so with lowered expectations. This Rams defense should be able to rebound with the extra time to game plan. Patterson should be treated as a low-end RB2 or a high-end flex option for your fantasy football lineups in Week 2.