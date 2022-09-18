Drake London start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, September 18. The Atlanta Falcons will take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams this week. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

Atlanta’s rookie wideout London made his NFL debut last week. He caught five of his seven targets for 74 yards. He led the team in receptions and yards, and tied Kyle Pitts for the most targets. London faced a tough secondary against the New Orleans Saints, which will continue this week against the Rams. They gave up 297 passing yards to Josh Allen last week, but Mariota is no Allen and doesn’t have a ton of upside this week.

Start or sit in Week 2?

From London's workload last week, he should be considered a flex play against Los Angeles. While technically the WR1 on his team, he gets the benefit of playing with Kyle Pitts, who will draw the most attention on defense. He took full advantage last week against the Saints, but could be shadowed by Jalen Ramsey this week. That would be bad news for his fantasy value, but from Atlanta likely playing from behind and his target share, he does retain upside.